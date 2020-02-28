One additional coronavirus case reported in military, total at 26
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- One more Air Force officer based in the central city of Cheongju tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 26 early Friday, the defense ministry said.
Of the total, 15 are in the Army, nine in the Air Force and one each in the Navy and the Marine Corps, the ministry said, adding that 23 of them are active-duty service members.
South Korea's total infections have risen to 2,022 cases and 13 civilian deaths as of 9 a.m.
Nearly 10,000 service members are quarantined at their bases to stop the virus from spreading. Of them, around 800 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder had visited Daegu or its neighboring regions after Feb. 10.
The ministry also launched a weeklong emergency working system for service members in the southeastern city of Daegu. Under the system, non-essential officers are required to work at their residences or designated facilities while core personnel stay at their bases on-call.
Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province are the hardest-hit in South Korea, with more than 80 percent of the total confirmed cases occurring there, with a cluster of infections linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs pledged Friday to maximize support for a veterans hospital in Daegu after it was designated by the government as a special clinic for coronavirus patients.
By activating an emergency medical system, the ministry also plans to extend medical coverage to veterans to prevent a possible "vacuum" in their treatment for other diseases.
It also decided to call off a planned ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the March 8 democratic rally against the government of Rhee Syng-man, South Korea's first president, according to its release. The event was initially scheduled to take place in the central city of Daejeon next month.
In order to support governmentwide anti-virus efforts, the military authorities are currently mobilizing around 320 military medical staff, as well as more than 750 officials and soldiers, according to the defense ministry.
