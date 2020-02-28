Hyundai Mipo bags 45.3 bln-won deal to build chemical tanker
All Headlines 11:44 February 28, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a local shipbuilder, said Friday that it has received an order worth 45.3 billion won (US$37.2 million) to build a chemical tanker for an unidentified company in Asia.
The South Korean shipyard said it is set to deliver the vessel by the end of June next year.
Hyundai Mipo is a shipbuilding unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases center on hardest-hit Daegu, church followers
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766