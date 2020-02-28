Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 2,000 on massive testing
SEOUL -- South Korea's confirmed cases of the new coronavirus surpassed 2,000 on Friday as the nation aggressively counters the fast-spreading virus with massive testing, particularly for 210,000 followers of a religious sect at the center of the epidemic.
The 256 new cases brought the nation's total infections to 2,022, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Only two days ago, the number of infections exceeded 1,000.
-----------------
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea
SEOUL -- More than 50 countries are restricting the entry of travelers from South Korea with bans or tougher quarantine procedures over coronavirus concerns, foreign ministry data showed Friday, as the number of infections topped 2,000 confirmed cases here.
Twenty-seven parts of the world have entry bans on South Koreans and foreigners who have visited the Asian country in the past few weeks, up from the previous day's tally of 22. They include Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jamaica and two others.
-----------------
(LEAD) USFK issues advance furlough notice to Korean employees amid little progress in defense cost talks
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has issued a 30-day advance notice of potential furlough to its South Korean employees, it said Friday, in an apparent move to further pressure Seoul over defense cost-sharing negotiations.
South Korea and the United States have been engaged in talks over how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK under their cost-sharing deal, the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), but have yet to reach a deal.
-----------------
Korean Embassy in Iran calls for preparations for possible contingency amid spreading coronavirus
SEOUL -- The South Korean Embassy in Iran has called for hundreds of its citizens there to prepare for possible contingencies, warning that the coronavirus outbreaks in the Islamic republic could escalate into a "serious situation."
In an emergency notice posted on its website Thursday, the embassy urged about 200 South Korean citizens in Iran to ensure they always carry their passports, cash, mobile phones and other "essential" items.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Korea's Jan. industrial output edges up, virus fallout in store to hit hard
SEOUL -- South Korea's overall industrial output rose in January, but the rapid spread of the new coronavirus is widely expected to have an impact on industrial activities this month, data showed on Friday.
The country's overall industrial output continued to rise for a fourth straight month, posting a 0.1 percent gain in January from a month earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Moon to meet political party leaders on containing COVID-19
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with the heads of South Korea's four major parties Friday in a bid to drum up bipartisan support for his government's desperate fight against the new coronavirus.
In an unusual move, Moon plans to visit the National Assembly for the session. All of the president's five previous group meetings with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties were held at Cheong Wa Dae, usually over a meal. Moon invited them to Cheong Wa Dae on Nov. 10 last year as a gesture of appreciation for their condolence messages over the death of his mother.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour in April over coronavirus
SEOUL -- K-pop super band BTS on Friday canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour set to kick off in April as its home country is struggling to contain mass outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
The band's management agency broke the news through its mobile fan platform, Weverse.
