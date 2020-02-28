Hyundai Motor halts plant following coronavirus case
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has halted operations at one of its domestic plants after an employee there was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor immediately brought work at the No. 2 plant in the southeastern port city of Ulsan to a halt, and it is in an emergency meeting with its union to discuss follow-up measures, according to the company and the union.
The confirmation of COVID-19 case is expected to deal a further blow to the carmaker, which is already suffering from a shortage of parts from China due to the outbreak there.
The automakers produces sport utility vehicles such as Palisade at the assembly line.
South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
4
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766