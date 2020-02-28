Asian football body to hold meetings over further fixture changes amid coronavirus spread
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Asian football governing body said Friday it will hold emergency meetings with league and club officials to discuss further fixture changes to its competitions in response to surges in novel coronavirus infections in the continent.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been scrambling to postpone and relocate its Champions League matches in China, Iran and South Korea, with those countries battling the spread of COVID-19 over the past several weeks.
For this club competition, teams in South Korea, Japan, China and Australia are grouped in East Zone, while teams elsewhere in Asia are in West Zone. The AFC said its meetings with East Zone representatives will be held Monday in Kuala Lumpur, and talks with West Zone officials will follow on March 7 and 8.
The AFC postponed six Champions League matches, including the Group E match between FC Seoul of South Korea's K League 1 and Chiangrai United of Thailand. That match was set to kickoff next Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but the Thai club refused to travel to the South Korean capital due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Earlier in February, the AFC moved all matches involving Chinese teams from February and March to April and May. China is the epicenter of the virus.
Separately, a Group F contest between South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai FC and Australian side Perth Glory, originally set for next Wednesday in Ulsan, has been moved to Perth on March 18.
The two teams agreed to swap their home dates, so that Perth Glory's scheduled home match against Ulsan on April 17 will instead take place in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
In addition, the AFC is working with FIFA to assess the possible impact of the virus outbreak on the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The second-round action will resume in March, and South Korea are scheduled to host Turkmenistan on March 26 in Cheonan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul.
"These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions, while being in constant contact with our member associations, leagues and clubs," said AFC's general secretary, Dato' Windsor John.
The AFC said it is also trying to find new dates in April for the two-legged Olympic women's qualifying playoff between South Korea and China, initially set to take place on March 6 and 11.
The Chinese leg on March 11 has already been moved to Australia. And the South Korean leg on March 6 is in limbo after the host city of Yongin, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, refused to stage the match because of coronavirus concerns.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) proposed holding the match behind closed doors, but Yongin rejected it after reporting its first two COVID-19 cases this week.
The KFA has maintained that the match must stay in South Korea, even if it's played without spectators, and it has been trying to find an alternative host.
