Key developments on North Korea this week

February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 26 -- Esper says N. Korea seeks legitimacy with nuclear weapons

-- U.S. will be ready when N. Korea is ready to talk: Alex Wong

27 -- Russia announces provision of coronavirus test kits to N. Korea
