Seoul virus cases surpass 60 with rise in hospital infections
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Coronavirus infections in Seoul exceeded 60 cases Friday, with a hospital in northwestern Seoul identified as one of the biggest clusters of infections in the capital.
The number of patients in Seoul increased by six overnight, bringing the total to 62 as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Separate data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government showed there were 65 patients by 10 a.m.
While the city had been deemed relatively safe from the mass outbreak in the southeastern city of Daegu, 300 kilometers away from the capital, its figures have risen due to a cluster of infections at a major hospital.
The city's data showed that 13 of its 65 infections are linked to the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in the northwestern ward of Eunpyeong, where hospital employees, patients and their families were among those who were affected.
Concerns are also rising there may be additional COVID-19 infections at Myungsung Church, one of the city's Christian megachurches, which has a following of 80,000, after a pastor there was infected. Two cases have been traced to the church in eastern Seoul.
The city government has urged people to refrain from outdoor activities and social events over fears that the contagious virus may further spread over the weekend.
"Seoul is a megacity with a population of 10 million and is connected to cities across the countries. At times like this, social isolation is necessary, as well as keeping to everyday life, sustaining hygiene and refraining from meeting a lot of people, such as at religious events," a city official said.
The advice comes as a conservative civic group is expected to press ahead with a major gathering this Sunday despite opposition from police and city officials, who have imposed no-rally zones in parts of central Seoul.
With churches emerging as a possible hotbed of infection, the government has also urged people not to take part in Sunday services. Many large Protestant churches in the capital have canceled their services this coming weekend.
The city government, meanwhile, is working to identify and quarantine followers of the fringe religious sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, whose Daegu branch has been identified as an epicenter of an outbreak in South Korea.
The city said it has wrapped up preliminary research into 28,317 Shincheonji followers in the capital based on a list provided by the central government.
Of the 95 percent who were reached, 2,164 said they had visited Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province or attended a church service in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, where an infection occurred. A total of 217 reported having symptoms.
City officials said they plan to continue getting in touch with those who refused to be interviewed or could not be reached and to monitor those who have reported symptoms and have been put under quarantine.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
2
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
3
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766