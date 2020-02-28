Police toughen crackdown on mask hoarding amid virus crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police began operating special teams across the country to crack down on illegal hoarding of protective masks amid the fast spread of the coronavirus, authorities said Friday.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which infected 2,022 people and killed 13 in the country as of Friday, caused severe shortages and price hikes of facial masks. To ensure a stable supply, the government began to distribute the products through public outlets this week.
The National Police Agency (NPA) said 18 local police agencies and 255 police stations are running special teams to curb acts of disturbing markets, including misappropriation, hoarding and illegal resale of masks.
"The operation is aimed at ensuring the mask supplies from manufacturers and distributors are properly delivered to the public," the agency said.
Since Feb. 5, the NPA has investigated such crimes jointly with government bodies, including the Food and Drug Safety Ministry, the National Tax Service and the Fair Trade Commission.
Two chiefs of mask distribution companies have been transferred to the prosecution for allegedly stockpiling more than 40,000 items to sell at higher prices. Twelve similar cases are also under investigation, the agency said.
Police have also arrested five people for allegedly defrauding people seeking to buy masks online.
"We will sternly punish acts of trying to profit from this national crisis," the NPA said.
Illegal hoarders of face masks can face a prison sentence of up to two years or a maximum fine of 50 million won (US$41,117).
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
2
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
3
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 171 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,766