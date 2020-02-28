KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 85,600 DN 3,700
Youngpoong 594,000 DN 10,000
SK hynix 87,900 DN 4,900
Daesang 19,600 DN 950
SKNetworks 4,330 DN 120
ORION Holdings 14,250 DN 450
NEXENTIRE 6,420 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 86,400 DN 2,500
KISWire 17,000 UP 300
KCC 166,500 DN 10,500
AmoreG 62,000 DN 3,100
HyundaiMtr 115,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,700 DN 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 DN 1,700
Kogas 28,100 DN 850
Hanwha 20,050 DN 350
DB HiTek 23,800 DN 1,900
CJ 80,500 DN 3,600
JWPHARMA 24,300 DN 1,350
LGInt 11,250 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 4,680 DN 75
SBC 10,900 DN 500
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 DN 450
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12250 DN200
KiaMtr 36,250 DN 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,665 DN 105
SPC SAMLIP 67,300 DN 3,900
SAMSUNG SDS 166,500 DN 6,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,650 DN 1,400
Nongshim 264,000 DN 9,000
SGBC 31,750 DN 850
Hyosung 69,300 DN 1,300
LOTTE 29,050 DN 150
AK Holdings 24,050 DN 1,300
Binggrae 53,700 0
GCH Corp 17,550 DN 550
LotteChilsung 112,500 DN 2,000
TONGYANG 1,395 UP 320
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,650 DN 210
