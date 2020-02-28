Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 February 28, 2020

POSCO 195,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 43,300 DN 450
SLCORP 15,000 DN 250
Yuhan 214,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 54,200 DN 1,700
NHIS 9,980 DN 270
SK Discovery 21,600 DN 650
LS 36,050 DN 1,550
GC Corp 113,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 26,250 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 295,000 DN 14,500
KPIC 85,600 DN 5,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,340 DN 260
SKC 51,400 DN 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,150 DN 1,250
ShinhanGroup 32,300 DN 1,200
HITEJINRO 26,600 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 55,800 DN 3,000
DaelimInd 72,500 DN 1,900
HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 12,550 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,350 DN 2,550
TaekwangInd 806,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 4,935 DN 95
KAL 22,300 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 DN 210
LG Corp. 67,500 DN 2,500
LotteFood 331,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,840 DN 40
BoryungPharm 11,900 DN 450
L&L 12,250 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,200 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,850 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 236,000 DN 13,000
CUCKOO 96,800 UP 8,600
NamyangDairy 378,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 400
GS Retail 35,350 DN 500
(MORE)

