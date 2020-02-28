KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 195,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 43,300 DN 450
SLCORP 15,000 DN 250
Yuhan 214,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 54,200 DN 1,700
NHIS 9,980 DN 270
SK Discovery 21,600 DN 650
LS 36,050 DN 1,550
GC Corp 113,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 26,250 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 295,000 DN 14,500
KPIC 85,600 DN 5,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,340 DN 260
SKC 51,400 DN 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,150 DN 1,250
ShinhanGroup 32,300 DN 1,200
HITEJINRO 26,600 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 55,800 DN 3,000
DaelimInd 72,500 DN 1,900
HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 12,550 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,350 DN 2,550
TaekwangInd 806,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 4,935 DN 95
KAL 22,300 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 DN 210
LG Corp. 67,500 DN 2,500
LotteFood 331,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,840 DN 40
BoryungPharm 11,900 DN 450
L&L 12,250 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,200 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,850 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 236,000 DN 13,000
CUCKOO 96,800 UP 8,600
NamyangDairy 378,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 400
GS Retail 35,350 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
2
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
3
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea