KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 497,000 DN 16,000
IlyangPharm 20,600 DN 800
DaeduckElec 9,370 DN 540
MERITZ SECU 3,475 DN 50
HtlShilla 80,300 DN 3,600
Hanmi Science 29,700 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 126,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 64,000 DN 1,300
KSOE 104,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,850 DN 950
OCI 49,250 DN 3,150
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,600 DN 1,900
KorZinc 414,500 DN 14,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,830 DN 260
SYC 37,950 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 36,250 DN 1,250
IS DONGSEO 26,800 DN 1,300
S-Oil 66,600 DN 2,200
LG Innotek 130,000 DN 13,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,450 DN 1,750
KumhoPetrochem 59,300 DN 3,100
Mobis 210,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,500 DN 1,600
HDC HOLDINGS 9,110 DN 120
S-1 82,200 DN 700
Hanchem 92,800 DN 3,500
DWS 22,100 DN 750
UNID 38,900 DN 800
KEPCO 21,300 DN 1,800
SamsungSecu 33,100 DN 900
SKTelecom 212,500 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 39,250 DN 1,950
HyundaiElev 53,800 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 DN 1,400
Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 250
SK 192,000 DN 8,500
DAEKYO 5,010 DN 110
GKL 16,800 DN 500
Handsome 24,500 DN 900
