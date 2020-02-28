KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 68,900 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,200 DN 3,400
IBK 9,510 DN 270
KorElecTerm 32,250 DN 1,050
NamhaeChem 6,940 DN 160
DONGSUH 15,650 DN 250
BGF 4,515 DN 180
SamsungEng 14,100 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 DN 3,500
PanOcean 3,735 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 19,350 DN 250
KT 23,900 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 DN8000
LG Uplus 13,200 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 58,500 DN 2,300
KT&G 84,700 DN 1,500
DHICO 5,010 DN 100
LG Display 13,600 DN 650
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 1,050
NAVER 174,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 172,000 DN 6,500
NCsoft 649,000 DN 5,000
DSME 22,150 DN 750
DSINFRA 4,200 DN 180
DWEC 4,050 DN 105
Donga ST 89,100 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,950 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 244,000 DN 15,000
DongwonF&B 210,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 33,250 DN 150
LGH&H 1,221,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 368,000 DN 20,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 DN 1,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,350 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,200 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 60,400 DN 2,000
Celltrion 170,000 DN 500
Huchems 18,400 DN 300
