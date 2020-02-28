KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,000 DN 3,500
KIH 62,800 DN 2,200
LOTTE Himart 21,100 DN 850
GS 41,250 DN 700
CJ CGV 23,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAILIVART 9,310 DN 660
LIG Nex1 26,050 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 38,400 DN 1,650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 123,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,650 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 DN 7,500
LF 12,550 DN 700
FOOSUNG 7,160 DN 330
JW HOLDINGS 5,010 DN 260
SK Innovation 113,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 20,400 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 38,900 DN 500
Hansae 13,600 DN 700
LG HAUSYS 45,700 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 31,500 DN 100
KOLON IND 33,450 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 9,000
BNK Financial Group 6,170 DN 220
emart 105,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY255 00 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 800
COSMAX 75,100 DN 3,400
MANDO 29,800 DN 1,850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 463,500 DN 16,500
INNOCEAN 67,700 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 28,400 UP 150
Netmarble 88,600 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 DN7500
ORION 94,300 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 151,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 57,500 DN 2,600
HDC-OP 18,050 UP 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,750 DN 950
WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 DN 300
