S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 28, 2020
All Headlines 16:34 February 28, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.113 1.154 -4.1
3-year TB 1.104 1.194 -9.0
10-year TB 1.333 1.443 -11.0
2-year MSB 1.122 1.190 -6.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.707 1.790 -8.3
91-day CD 1.410 1.410 0.0
(END)
