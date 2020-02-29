Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- More universities in Seoul are seeking to replace in-person classes with online lectures due to fears over coronavirus infection.
South Korean universities have postponed the start of the spring semester, scheduled for next Monday, by two weeks under the recommendation of the Ministry of Education.
With the COVID-19 crisis escalating, a dozen universities in the capital have decided to keep students away from campuses for longer by offering remote learning for the first two weeks, after the new semester begins on March 16.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, South Korea had confirmed 2,337 coronavirus infections, with 571 new cases reported during the day. The death toll remained unchanged at 13.
Yonsei University said Friday that recorded video lectures, real-time telelectures and other learning materials will be provided instead of face-to-face classes until March 28.
Ewha Womans University also said it will conduct all classes via remote learning for the first two weeks of the semester. At least 10 other schools notified students of similar plans.
Kookmin University plans to conduct online classes for four weeks until April 11.
Seoul National University (SNU) and several other institutions are also considering online classes. SNU said it will make a decision next week.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases approach 2,400, citizens urged to avoid mass gatherings
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 256 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 2,022
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 256 new virus cases, total tops 2,000