Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 315 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 2,337

All Headlines 17:01 February 28, 2020
A building at the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in the northwestern ward of Eunpyeong in Seoul is empty on Feb. 28, 2020, after the hospital was temporarily closed following coronavirus infections. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!