Korea Gas turns to loss in Q4

All Headlines 17:00 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 250.5 billion won (US$ 206.4 million), swinging from a profit of 158.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 420.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 470.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.7 percent to 6.88 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
