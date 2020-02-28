Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas 2019 net income down 88.9 pct. to 58.3 bln won

17:01 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 58.3 billion won (US$ 48 million), down 88.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 4.5 percent on-year to 1.33 trillion won. Annual sales decreased 4.6 percent to 24.98 trillion won.

