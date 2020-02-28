Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases approach 2,400, citizens urged to avoid mass gatherings
SEOUL -- South Korea's confirmed cases of the new coronavirus approached 2,400 on Friday as the nation worked to aggressively counter the fast-spreading virus with extensive testing. Health authorities renewed calls for citizens to keep away from others and avoid mass gatherings such as religious services over the weekend.
The 571 new cases -- the sharpest daily spike yet, outnumbering 327 new cases reported in China earlier in the day -- brought the nation's total infections to 2,337, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Only two days ago, the number of infections had just exceeded 1,000.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Moon requests bipartisan support for extra budget to support fight against virus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in asked South Korea's parliament Friday to swiftly approve an emergency supplementary budget bill designed to help contain the new coronavirus and minimize its economic fallout, while the main opposition party leader strongly condemned the government's handling of the "crisis."
Moon said the bill would be submitted as early as possible and stressed the importance of the timing of the budget injection.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea urges U.S. to resolve furlough issue first in defense cost talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief defense cost negotiator urged the United States on Friday to accept Seoul's proposal that the two sides conclude a deal on personnel expenditures first so as to prevent South Korean employees of the U.S. military from being furloughed.
Jeong Eun-bo made the remark after U.S. Forces Korea issued a 30-day advance notice to thousands of South Korean employees that they will be furloughed on April 1 unless a defense cost-sharing deal covering their wages is concluded in time.
-----------------
(LEAD) military-coronavirus
(LEAD) One additional coronavirus case reported in military, total at 26
SEOUL -- One more Air Force officer based in the central city of Cheongju tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 26 early Friday, the defense ministry said.
Of the total, 15 are in the Army, nine in the Air Force and one each in the Navy and the Marine Corps, the ministry said, adding that 23 of them are active-duty service members.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor halts operations at plant following coronavirus case
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has halted operations at one of its domestic plants after an employee there was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor immediately brought work at the No. 2 plant in the southeastern port city of Ulsan to a halt, and it is in an emergency meeting with its union to discuss follow-up measures, according to the company and the union.
-----------------
Ministry urges Beijing to avoid 'improper' measures against Koreans amid coronavirus outbreaks
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry called on Beijing to help ensure South Koreans will not face any "improper" treatment or measures in China due to coronavirus fears, a Seoul official said Friday, as reports of such instances are on the rise.
Worries have emerged about worsening public sentiment against Korean visitors in China amid reports that some Chinese have shown a reluctance to be in close contact with Koreans, as the number of South Korea's COVID-19 infections has topped 2,000.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour in April over coronavirus
SEOUL -- K-pop super band BTS on Friday canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour set to kick off in April as its home country is struggling to contain mass outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
The band's management agency broke the news through its mobile fan platform, Weverse.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea struggles to secure more hospital beds, medical staff amid spiking virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Friday that they are making utmost efforts to secure more health care workers and hospital beds in the southeastern city of Daegu, the local epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, where more than 1,300 virus patients have been reported.
Out of the confirmed 1,314 COVID-19 patients in the country's fourth-largest city, only 634 had been admitted to hospitals and another 680 were awaiting hospital beds while in self-quarantine at their homes as of early Friday, according to city government officials.
-----------------
Vietnam to suspend visa-wavier program for Koreans on Saturday
SEOUL -- Vietnam will suspend a visa-waiver program for South Korean visitors this week, the South Korean Embassy in the country said Friday, as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases has topped 2,000 here.
The embassy said the Vietnamese government has informed it of a plan to temporarily suspend the program on Saturday, under which Koreans have been able to stay in the Southeast Asian country for up to 15 days without a visa.
-----------------
Seoul stocks tumble 3.3 pct on coronavirus sell-off
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks nose-dived more than 3 percent on Friday as foreigners continued their selling binge for a fifth consecutive session amid growing concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 67.88 points, or 3.30 percent, to close at 1,987.01. Trading volume was moderate at 660 million shares worth 9.67 trillion won (US$7.95 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 850 to 47.
