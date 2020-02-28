Moon wins bipartisan commitment to anti-virus efforts including extra budget plan
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reached an agreement Friday with the chiefs of South Korea's four major political parties on bipartisan support for the country's fight against COVID-19, according to their joint statement.
Moon visited the National Assembly for a meeting with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, as his administration plans to submit a multibillion-dollar extra budget bill next week.
In the meeting, they agreed that the parliament and the government would focus national capabilities in a bipartisan manner to respond to the "grave situations," the statement read.
They agreed on the need for "bold and quick special measures," including the allocation of extra budgets to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, to cope with related damages and reinvigorate the economy, it added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
2
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
3
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595