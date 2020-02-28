S. Korea, China agree to advise students against returning to school
All Headlines 18:40 February 28, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Education authorities of South Korea and China agreed to advise their students against returning to school in the other country as part of their cooperation to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Seoul officials said Friday.
The move comes as the spread of the virus is showing little sign of easing in the two countries after it emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.
