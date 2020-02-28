S. Korea raises travel advisory for northern Italy
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea raised the travel advisory for three provinces in northern Italy on Friday after the European country reported a rapid increase in new coronavirus infections.
The foreign ministry issued a "yellow warning", which calls for travel restraint and is the third highest out of a four-level scale, for Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto in the country's north, according to the ministry website.
The ministry cited growing concern over person-to-person transmission as the number of infected cases in those areas has been rising fast. As of Thursday, over 600 coronavirus infections have been reported in the three regions.
The ministry called for South Korean nationals residing in the areas to take extra caution for their health and safety, while advising those planning trips there to carefully consider their visits.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 1,700 on surge in infected church followers
-
3
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
4
(5th LD) More countries impose entry bans on travelers from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 256 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 2,022