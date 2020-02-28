Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court blocks conservative group's Sunday rally amid coronavirus fears

All Headlines 22:57 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A local court on Friday ruled against a conservative civic group's push to invalidate a police order to ban public demonstrations in central Seoul amid growing concerns over the fast-spreading new coronavirus.

The Seoul Administrative Court's ruling blocked the civic group from holding its planned rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza on Sunday.

The group holds weekly anti-government rallies in central Seoul. Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, head of the group, has been detained since Monday for violating election law by asking participants in a street rally last year to support a specific political party in April's general election.

The group has said that it will cancel its Saturday rally this week and instead host a YouTube broadcast. But it has sought to go ahead with a demonstration on Sunday.

South Korea is struggling with the fast-spreading new coronavirus outbreaks, with the number of confirmed infection topping 2,300 on Friday and the death toll rising to 16.
