N.K. leader oversees party's politburo meeting on coronavirus response

All Headlines 06:39 February 29, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed coronavirus prevention measures, the country's official news agency said Saturday.

"In case the infectious disease spreading beyond control finds its way into our country, it will entail serious consequences," Kim was quoted as saying by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

"The strong measures taken by our party and the government from the beginning have been the surest and highly reliable, preemptive and decisive preventive measures as this viral infection spreads so rapidly, its incubation period is uncertain and its contagion route is also scientifically uncertain," Kim said.

North Korea has yet to report a case of COVID-19 and has been on effective lockdown since the outbreak of the disease in China in December.

This photo captured from the website of the Rodong Sinmun in North Korea on Feb. 29 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party. The Korean Central News Agency said Kim discussed coronavirus prevention measures during the meeting. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


