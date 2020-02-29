Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 29.

-- Prevention in daily lives 'best vaccine' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shincheonji warning strikes Seoul metropolitan area; 1,106 show symptoms (Kookmin Daily)
-- 3,923 Shincheonji members nationwide show symptoms (Donga llbo)
-- 3 die in Daegu in one day; tragedy during self-quarantine (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea reports first re-infection after being fully cured; another dies during self-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Securing massive isolated hospital beds barricade to prevent spread of new coronavirus' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Patient dies waiting for test result; Daegu speeds up transfer of infected' (Hankyoreh)
-- Fear over pandemic strikes world (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global stock markets plunge on coronavirus pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI falls below 2,000 after S. Korea confirms more than 2,000 patients (Korea Economic Daily)

-- Followers of sect tracked down (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 infections surpass 2,000 in just 39 days (Korea Times)
