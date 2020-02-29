Korean-language dailies

-- Prevention in daily lives 'best vaccine' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shincheonji warning strikes Seoul metropolitan area; 1,106 show symptoms (Kookmin Daily)

-- 3,923 Shincheonji members nationwide show symptoms (Donga llbo)

-- 3 die in Daegu in one day; tragedy during self-quarantine (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea reports first re-infection after being fully cured; another dies during self-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Securing massive isolated hospital beds barricade to prevent spread of new coronavirus' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Patient dies waiting for test result; Daegu speeds up transfer of infected' (Hankyoreh)

-- Fear over pandemic strikes world (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global stock markets plunge on coronavirus pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI falls below 2,000 after S. Korea confirms more than 2,000 patients (Korea Economic Daily)

