(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 29)

Kyunghee University has 3,839 Chinese students and was able to quarantine 480 for two weeks in dorms after they entered the country. Sungkyunkwan University has 3,330 students and was able to quarantine 100. Chung-Ang University quarantined 80 out of 3,199. Many more were told to self-quarantine. Schools routinely checked on them, but whether they really stayed in self-quarantine or not remains questionable. How many were out roaming around cannot be known. According to the university professor council, only two out of 17 universities with the largest numbers of Chinese students had licensed doctors on their campuses. Schools used part-timers to check on the students, but that would have been no more than a formality.