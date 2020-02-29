Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:46 February 29, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/04 Cloudy 0

Incheon 10/04 Cloudy 0

Suwon 12/03 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 13/03 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 13/02 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 11/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 14/03 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/12 Rain 60

Daegu 14/02 Sunny 20

Busan 15/06 Sunny 20

