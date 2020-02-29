Wife of USFK soldier coronavirus patient in Daegu area also tests positive
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- The spouse of a U.S. Forces Korea soldier who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has also been confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total number of USFK-related infection cases to four, the military said Saturday.
The woman has been in self-quarantine since Wednesday, when her husband, based at Camp Carroll in South Korea's southeastern county of Chilgok, tested positive, according to USFK.
"The patient has not been in contact with any other USFK or USFK affiliated personnel since going into quarantine," USFK said, adding that she has been transferred to a U.S. military hospital.
South Korean and U.S. health officials determined that contact tracing was not necessary due to her quarantine measures and lack of interaction with others, USFK said.
Chilgok, about 220 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in North Gyeongsang Province, is near Daegu, where a coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly over the past week. More than 80 percent of South Korea's total cases have been reported in the city and the province.
USFK first reported a COVID-19 case among people connected to it on Monday when a 61-year-old widowed USFK dependent in Daegu tested positive. On Friday, a South Korean employee at Camp Carroll was reported to have been infected.
"USFK remains at risk level 'high' ... and is implementing all appropriate control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and as a prudent measure to protect the force," USFK said in a release.
As of 9 a.m., South Korea had seen a total of 2,931 patients, including 16 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
