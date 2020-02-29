Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean flight turned back while en route to Vietnam on Saturday after the Vietnamese authorities prevented it from landing in Hanoi.
The flight of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest carrier, arrived back at Incheon International Airport around two hours after departing for Hanoi at 10:30 a.m.
Asiana said it decided to return flight OZ729 when the Vietnamese authorities requested the plane land at Van Don International Airport, around 140 kilometers away from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
The plane was carrying 40 passengers.
It was not immediately clear why the Vietnamese authorities made the request.
"While Vietnam has not provided us with a clear reason, we believe it is connected with the spread of the new coronavirus," an Asian Airlines official said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) China, 13 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases approach 2,400, citizens urged to avoid mass gatherings
-
4
S. Korea reports 594 new virus cases, total almost 3,000
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases approach 2,400, people urged to avoid mass gatherings