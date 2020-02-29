Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam

All Headlines 12:55 February 29, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean flight turned back while en route to Vietnam on Saturday after the Vietnamese authorities prevented it from landing in Hanoi.

The flight of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest carrier, arrived back at Incheon International Airport around two hours after departing for Hanoi at 10:30 a.m.

Asiana said it decided to return flight OZ729 when the Vietnamese authorities requested the plane land at Van Don International Airport, around 140 kilometers away from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

The plane was carrying 40 passengers.

It was not immediately clear why the Vietnamese authorities made the request.

"While Vietnam has not provided us with a clear reason, we believe it is connected with the spread of the new coronavirus," an Asian Airlines official said.

This file photo provided by Asiana Airlines shows one of the air carrier's fleet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-Vietnam flight
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!