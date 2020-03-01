Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pence: U.S. urges Americans not to travel to S. Korean regions most affected by coronavirus

All Headlines 04:14 March 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that all Americans are urged not to travel to areas in South Korea that have been most affected by the coronavirus.

Pence, who is overseeing the U.S. response to the coronavirus, made the announcement at a White House press briefing amid a surge in cases in Daegu and its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

"We are urging Americans to not travel to the areas in Italy, and the areas in South Korea, that are most affected by the coronavirus," the vice president said, speaking next to U.S. President Donald Trump.

This AFP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during a press conference on the coronavirus as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on at the White House in Washington on February 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Pence
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!