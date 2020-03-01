Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 01, 2020

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 30

Suwon 12/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 14/03 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 12/-1 Sunny 60

Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/07 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!