Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 March 01, 2020
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 30
Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 30
Suwon 12/01 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 13/03 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 14/03 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 12/-1 Sunny 60
Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 13/03 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 14/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 14/07 Sunny 20
(END)
