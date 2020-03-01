78 countries, regions restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Two countries have been added to the list of nations and regions imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on travelers from South Korea over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Sunday.
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, 78 countries and regions have moved to bar the entry of people traveling from South Korea or to strengthen quarantine steps.
The ministry said Angola is now one of 35 countries to keep out South Koreans or foreigners who've recently visited South Korea. Angola's ban will take effect Tuesday.
Nigeria has joined the list of 43 countries and regions that have imposed stricter quarantine measures, requiring travelers from South Korea to be quarantined for 14 days, with or without symptoms of the novel virus.
Countries across the Americas and Europe, plus provinces and cities in China, have already adopted tougher quarantine processes.
Seoul has pleaded with foreign countries to refrain from taking excessive entry restrictions against South Koreans.
More than 3,000 South Koreans had been diagnosed with the virus as of Saturday.
(END)
