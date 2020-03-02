BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- "Map of the Soul: 7," the new album from K-pop super band BTS, landed atop the Billboard 200 chart this week in a history-making fourth No. 1 victory for the band on the American album list, Billboard said Monday (Korean time).
"'Map of the Soul: 7' storms in atop the chart with 422,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 27," the pop music magazine said on its website, citing data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
It was the biggest week of 2020 for any release in the U.S. so far.
It marks the band's fourth Billboard No. 1 in a row in two years, a rare Billboard feat even for an American artist.
The band first topped the album chart in May, 2018 with "Love Yourself: Tear" and the two following albums -- "Love Yourself: Answer" and "Map of the Soul: Persona" -- landed in the top spot in September 2018 and April last year, respectively.
"The last act to earn four No. 1 albums faster was Future, who logged his fourth No. 1 (on March 11, 2017) just one year and seven months after his first (Aug. 8, 2015)," Billboard said.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
