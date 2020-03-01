SKT forms global alliance with 9 telcos on 5G mobile edge computing
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Sunday it has formed an international alliance with nine telecommunication firms to develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies and services.
SK Telecom said Telecom Edge Cloud TF was established with nine other companies at a GSMA meeting in London last week. Its members include Deutsche Telekom AG of Germany, KDDI Corp. of Japan and EE Ltd. of Britain.
The TF aims to have global commercialization of 5G MEC by sharing each member's technology and service know-how.
MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks that allows companies to offer better solutions in cloud gaming, smart factory and autonomous driving. It wants to minimize latency by providing a "shortcut" -- which can be completed by installing small-scale data centers at 5G base stations -- for data transmission.
SK Telecom has been one of the active players in the mobile industry to develop 5G MEC solutions.
In January, the company formed Global MEC TF with five Asian telecommunication firms to develop 5G MEC technologies and services.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 46 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 602.
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
71 countries restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus concern
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 219 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 3,150
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery