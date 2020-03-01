Today in Korean History
March 2
1906 -- Hirobumi Ito assumes duties as Japan's first governor-general of Korea.
1959 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Norway.
1960 -- A large fire breaks out at a rubber factory in Busan, killing 62 people.
1994 -- The government reinstates 1,135 teachers fired for taking part in union activities.
2002 -- The Korea National Tourism Organization buys an inn and hot spring spa run by Hyundai Asan on Mount Kumgang, North Korea, for 46.2 billion won.
2004 -- The National Assembly passes an individual debt restructuring bill designed to help people refinance their debts.
2005 -- The National Assembly endorses a revision bill that calls for the abolition of a male-dominated family registration system, or Hojuje in Korean.
2007 -- South and North Korea agree to resume reunions of families separated across the border at the 20th round of inter-Korean ministerial talks held in Pyongyang. Inter-Korean talks and family reunions had been suspended since the North's nuclear weapons test in October 2006.
2016 -- The National Assembly passes North Korean human rights bill. The approved law, first submitted in August 2005, calls for government-led efforts to investigate and fix human rights violations perpetrated by the North Korean regime.
