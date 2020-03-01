S. Korea to take masks from schools for general public
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The government will take millions of face masks from schools and redistribute them to the general public in order to address a supply shortage amid the surge of coronavirus cases.
The education ministry announced Sunday that 5.8 million out of 12.7 million masks purchased by elementary, middle and high schools will soon be available at post offices and stores of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, better known as Nonghyup here.
According to the ministry, schools in Seoul and its surrounding regions of Gyeonggi and Incheon donated 1.6 million masks Saturday, and those in a dozen other regions will soon follow suit with 4.2 million.
Schools in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the areas hit hardest by COVID-19, will be exempt.
Police have been cracking down on illegal hoarding of face masks, with some merchants and distributors purchasing them in bulk in anticipation of soaring prices.
The move to take away masks set aside for students drew the ire of school officials Sunday.
A vice principal at a Seoul elementary school said he was "angry" that he had to give away masks that he'd worked so hard to secure with his school's budget.
"We won't be able to get another mass supply of masks until after May," the vice principal added.
The government's disaster control headquarters said these schools will receive new masks before the start of the school year. The new school year was initially scheduled to start Monday, but it has been pushed back by three weeks in Daegu to March 23 and by a week in the rest of the country to March 9.
(END)
