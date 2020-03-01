Parties agree to pass bill on extra budget to prevent coronavirus spread
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean ruling and opposition parties have agreed to quickly pass a bill on an extra budget to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, a ruling party official said Sunday.
Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), the main opposition United Future Party and the minor Party for People's Livelihoods met on Sunday at the National Assembly to come to this agreement, Rep. Yoon Hu-duk, DP's deputy floor leader, said during a press briefing.
Their goal is to pass bills on a supplementary budget and on tax support during the current extraordinary parliamentary session, which runs through March 17.
Last Friday, President Moon Jae-in reached an agreement with the party leaders on their bipartisan support for his administration's plan to submit the budget bill.
Yoon said the parties will look to pass as many bills on people's livelihoods and the economy as possible during the session.
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
4
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500