Korean-language dailies

-- Those with minor COVID-19 symptoms to be treated at local facilities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 treatment system to be modified, people in serious condition to be admitted first (Kookmin Daily)

-- 8,946 Shincheonji followers outside Deagu showing COVID-19 symptoms (Donga llbo)

-- Cities stepping up to admit COVID-19 patients from Daegu (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. urges citizens not to travel to Daegu, 81 countries restrict entry from S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Gov't handcuffed by MERS-related regulations in response to COVID-19, despite 20-fold increase in patients (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1st Chinese student diagnosed with COVID-19 in Gangneung (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 81% of COVID-19 patients show light symptoms, to be sent to local facilities rather than hospitals (Hankyoreh)

-- Nurses in Daegu, North Gyeongsang exhausted, quitting en masse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Pandemic fear strikes U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Overseas businesses halted, S. Korean corporations held back by COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

