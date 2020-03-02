Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Those with minor COVID-19 symptoms to be treated at local facilities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 treatment system to be modified, people in serious condition to be admitted first (Kookmin Daily)
-- 8,946 Shincheonji followers outside Deagu showing COVID-19 symptoms (Donga llbo)
-- Cities stepping up to admit COVID-19 patients from Daegu (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. urges citizens not to travel to Daegu, 81 countries restrict entry from S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Gov't handcuffed by MERS-related regulations in response to COVID-19, despite 20-fold increase in patients (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1st Chinese student diagnosed with COVID-19 in Gangneung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 81% of COVID-19 patients show light symptoms, to be sent to local facilities rather than hospitals (Hankyoreh)
-- Nurses in Daegu, North Gyeongsang exhausted, quitting en masse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Pandemic fear strikes U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Overseas businesses halted, S. Korean corporations held back by COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Patient spike worsens bed shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea focuses containment efforts on Shincheonji followers (Korea Herald)
-- Coronavirus concerns spread to diplomacy (Korea Times)
