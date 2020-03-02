(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 2)

His hesitation to impose a blanket ban on visitors from China might have stemmed partly from concerns about the impact of the move on the economy. As some critics note, however, he might also have dragged his feet on taking the measure in order not to hurt the environment for Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Seoul. After his phone conversation with Xi on Feb. 20, a spokesperson for Moon said the Chinese president has reaffirmed his plan to push for the visit in the first half of this year as agreed earlier, while Beijing made no mention of the matter.