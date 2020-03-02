(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 2)

The infections from Covid-19 seemed to subside, albeit moderately, one month after the outbreak in Korea. Yet we don't know where the government's repeated mistakes will lead. After declaring a war on the virus following the containment of Wuhan, Hubei Province — the epicenter of the outbreak — on Jan. 23, China created a thousand makeshift beds after renovating a gymnasium in the city, a concept borrowed from U.S. forces' field wards made of containers. China seems to have succeeded in slowing the pace of infections.