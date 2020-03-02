Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 1st PGA Tour title

All Headlines 08:19 March 02, 2020

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Im Sung-jae can finally call himself a PGA Tour winner.

Im won the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday (local time), with a four-round total of six-under 274. He shot a four-under 66 in the final round to hold off Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by one stroke.

Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, is the seventh South Korean to find the winner's circle on the tour.

In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea tees off at the seventh hole during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa Champion course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#PGA Tour
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!