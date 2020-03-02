Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

March 02, 2020

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 08/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 10/05 Sunny 70

Jeonju 09/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 12/04 Sunny 0

Busan 13/05 Sunny 10

