Shincheonji founder tests negative for coronavirus
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The founder of a minor religious sect at the center of a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea has tested negative for the disease, the group said Monday.
Lee Man-hee, founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, who underwent the test on Saturday, is COVID-19 negative, according to the church.
But the church did not elaborate on where and how Lee received the examination, while Lee has been in self-quarantine at his home in Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul.
The sect has been blamed for the recent hike in the number of coronavirus patients in South Korea.
South Korea reported a total of 4,212 confirmed cases as of Monday with 22 deaths.
The health authorities believe nearly 60 percent of the country's virus cases are linked to Shincheonji.
