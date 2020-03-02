USFK commander inspects Daegu base amid spread of new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams visited an American base in the southeastern city of Daegu on Monday, USFK said, amid a spike in the number of the new coronavirus cases in the region.
"U.S. Forces Korea General Robert Abrams is inspecting our Camp Walker commissary and other facilities today to make sure we're doing our part to #KILLtheVirus," U.S. Army Garrison Daegu said in a Facebook post.
The visit came two days after USFK reported the COVID-19 infection of the wife of one of its soldiers, bringing the total number of USFK-related cases to four. The husband, based at Camp Carroll in the southeastern county of Chilgok, was also infected with the new virus.
Daegu, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has become a focus of South Korea's fight against the new virus after the number of patients in the city skyrocketed due to a cluster of infections centered on the Shincheonji religious sect.
South Korea has reported 4,212 cases of the new coronavirus as of Monday, 3,081 of which are in Daegu.
USFK has been implementing various measures to control the spread of the virus into the barracks, enhancing entry control and limiting non-mission essential meetings and off-installation travel by its personnel.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
4
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
5
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700
-
2
Nearly 7,000 being monitored in N. Korea for apparent coronavirus symptoms
-
3
Virus apparently reactivated in S. Korea's 1st reinfection case: experts
-
4
S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 more coronavirus fatalities, death toll now at 20