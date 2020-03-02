Samsung breaks ground for $220 mln R&D center in Vietnam
HANOI, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top tech firm Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has started building a research and development (R&D) center in Vietnam.
Samsung, the world's No. 1 smartphone maker, said it will invest US$220 million to complete the R&D center in Hanoi by the end of 2022.
The R&D center in Hanoi, a 16-story building, will be the largest R&D facility in Southeast Asia, the company added.
Once the center is completed, Samsung said its R&D workforce in Vietnam is expected to grow to 3,000 people.
Since establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh, north Vietnam, in 2008, Samsung has been aggressively investing in the country.
Samsung Group is one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam, with its investment totaling $17 billion.
Samsung was supposed to hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the center on Saturday but decided to cancel the event due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
4
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
5
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700
-
2
Nearly 7,000 being monitored in N. Korea for apparent coronavirus symptoms
-
3
Virus apparently reactivated in S. Korea's 1st reinfection case: experts
-
4
S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 more coronavirus fatalities, death toll now at 20