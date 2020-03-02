(News Focus) BTS cements presence in world music scene with 4th Billboard win

It achieved a string of new Billboard records: Selling 422,000 equivalent album units in the first week since its release on Feb. 21, "7" marks the biggest week for a group in four years since One Direction's "Made in the A.M." scored 459,000 units in December 2015. The first-week sales are nearly double the 230,000 units recorded by the previous BTS album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," in April last year.