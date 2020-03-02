(LEAD) 'Drive-through' testing centers expand across S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with the latest tally in 2nd para and more info in last para)
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- More "drive-through" facilities to test for the novel coronavirus were set up across South Korea on Monday as the country's health authorities strive to provide easier and quicker ways to test the virus and contain its further spread.
The country reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections here to 4,335, the largest outbreak outside of China. So far, 26 people, mostly patients who were elderly or had underlying illnesses, have died.
A number of local governments have already introduced drive-through testing facilities where medical staff take samples from drivers and passengers of automobiles who have suspected symptoms of seasonal flu-like illness.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) earlier said it will establish a standard model of such testing facilities and provide it to local governments.
A driver does not have to get out of a car and only needs to open a window to be checked for fever or have samples taken by medical staff in protective suits and goggles, the KCDC said. The entire process takes between five and 10 minutes.
Seoul's first drive-through clinic is expected to open at a parking lot just across from Seoul's Ewha University Hospital in western Seoul later this week.
The city government of Seoul said three other clinics will be opened later this week, staffed by volunteer medical personnel.
Those suspected of having coronavirus symptoms can go to the location with a reservation to reduce the queuing time, the KCDC said.
A remote district of Gurye in the southern part of the country has set up a new roadside facility, in addition to previous two locations.
The southwestern coastal city of Yeosu and the central city of Daejeon also began operating drive-through facilities over the weekend.
The southeastern port city of Ulsan, which has reported a very small number of confirmed cases, said it will also establish such a facility in the near future.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
4
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
5
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700
-
2
Nearly 7,000 being monitored in N. Korea for apparent coronavirus symptoms
-
3
Virus apparently reactivated in S. Korea's 1st reinfection case: experts
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 more coronavirus fatalities, death toll now at 20
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS