KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BoryungPharm 12,000 UP 100
L&L 12,400 UP 150
NamyangDairy 381,500 UP 3,000
AmoreG 63,400 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 113,500 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 263,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,880 UP 40
TaekwangInd 802,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 UP 5
KAL 22,300 0
LG Corp. 67,800 UP 300
SBC 10,900 0
Hyundai M&F INS 21,500 DN 1,100
DongkukStlMill 4,625 DN 55
DB HiTek 25,650 UP 1,850
CJ 79,400 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 24,700 UP 400
Hanwha 19,950 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 85,400 DN 200
SK hynix 92,100 UP 4,200
Youngpoong 575,000 DN 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,550 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,100 UP 650
Kogas 27,050 DN 1,050
LGInt 11,100 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,680 UP 30
POSCO 191,500 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 67,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,000 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,630 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 41,600 DN 1,700
SLCORP 14,900 DN 100
Yuhan 222,500 UP 8,500
SYC 38,100 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 UP 70
SamsungElec 55,000 UP 800
NHIS 9,880 DN 100
SK Discovery 21,700 UP 100
