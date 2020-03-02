KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 36,200 UP 150
GC Corp 117,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 26,000 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,750 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 304,500 UP 9,500
KPIC 85,600 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,330 DN 10
SKC 52,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,800 DN 50
Shinsegae 243,000 UP 7,000
Nongshim 265,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 32,350 UP 600
TONGYANG 1,290 DN 105
AK Holdings 24,300 UP 250
LOTTE 29,000 DN 50
Hyosung 68,900 DN 400
Binggrae 53,800 UP 100
GCH Corp 17,900 UP 350
LotteChilsung 113,500 UP 1,000
Daesang 19,750 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,370 UP 40
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 50
KISWire 16,400 DN 600
LotteFood 335,500 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 6,330 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 88,500 UP 2,100
KCC 166,000 DN 500
HITEJINRO 26,350 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,850 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 32,200 DN 100
DaelimInd 71,400 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12450 UP200
KiaMtr 34,500 DN 1,750
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 UP 90
BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,000 UP 1,650
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 661,000 UP 12,000
CJ CGV 24,150 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
4
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
5
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
1
(3rd LD) 15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
4
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700
-
2
Nearly 7,000 being monitored in N. Korea for apparent coronavirus symptoms
-
3
Virus apparently reactivated in S. Korea's 1st reinfection case: experts
-
4
S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 more coronavirus fatalities, death toll now at 20