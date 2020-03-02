KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 56,700 UP 900
GS Retail 35,200 DN 150
Ottogi 491,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 20,800 UP 200
DaeduckElec 9,480 UP 110
MERITZ SECU 3,435 DN 40
HtlShilla 81,400 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 30,650 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 131,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 63,100 DN 900
KSOE 104,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,950 UP 100
OCI 49,200 DN 50
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,950 UP 350
KorZinc 410,500 DN 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 36,700 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 26,900 UP 100
S-Oil 66,700 UP 100
LG Innotek 137,500 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 38,250 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 59,500 UP 200
Mobis 207,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,750 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 9,210 UP 100
S-1 83,000 UP 800
Hanchem 93,600 UP 800
DWS 22,150 UP 50
UNID 38,650 DN 250
KEPCO 20,950 DN 350
SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 150
SKTelecom 208,000 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 40,850 UP 1,600
HyundaiElev 54,600 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,300 UP 1,300
Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 100
SK 191,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 5,020 UP 10
GKL 16,850 UP 50
