CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 56,700 UP 900

GS Retail 35,200 DN 150

Ottogi 491,000 DN 6,000

IlyangPharm 20,800 UP 200

DaeduckElec 9,480 UP 110

MERITZ SECU 3,435 DN 40

HtlShilla 81,400 UP 1,100

Hanmi Science 30,650 UP 950

SamsungElecMech 131,000 UP 5,000

Hanssem 63,100 DN 900

KSOE 104,500 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,950 UP 100

OCI 49,200 DN 50

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,950 UP 350

KorZinc 410,500 DN 4,000

HyundaiMipoDock 36,700 UP 450

IS DONGSEO 26,900 UP 100

S-Oil 66,700 UP 100

LG Innotek 137,500 UP 7,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI WIA 38,250 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 59,500 UP 200

Mobis 207,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,750 UP 250

HDC HOLDINGS 9,210 UP 100

S-1 83,000 UP 800

Hanchem 93,600 UP 800

DWS 22,150 UP 50

UNID 38,650 DN 250

KEPCO 20,950 DN 350

SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 150

SKTelecom 208,000 DN 4,500

S&T MOTIV 40,850 UP 1,600

HyundaiElev 54,600 UP 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,300 UP 1,300

Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 100

SK 191,000 DN 1,000

DAEKYO 5,020 UP 10

GKL 16,850 UP 50

(MORE)